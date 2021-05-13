Legislature to consider Indigenous land acknowledgment

Most Winnipeg Jets and Bomber fans know it by heart, as do city councillors and most students.

It's an Indigenous land acknowledgment that's said before most important gatherings in this province — except for daily proceedings at the Manitoba Legislature.

That may be about to change.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.