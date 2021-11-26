'It's the right thing to do': MLAs agree to have land acknowledgment recited at question period

The Manitoba legislature will now incorporate a land acknowledgment into the beginning of each question period.

The three political parties agreed unanimously to a land acknowledgment being recited by the Speaker of the House after the prayer, starting Monday.

"I feel very honoured and humbled to be the premier of this province when this is starting," an emotional Premier Heather Stefanson said.

"It's the right thing to do and I'm just looking forward to Monday."

Opposition parties have called for a land acknowledgment for a number of years, but the Progressive Conservatives under Brian Pallister were reluctant.

That changed when Kelvin Goertzen became premier on an interim basis starting in September, following Pallister's resignation.

Indigenous leaders consulted

He struck a working group that consulted with Indigenous leaders to devise the language in the acknowledgment.

"I think its time has come," Goertzen said at the announcement back then.

On Wednesday, house leaders from the political parties met to iron out the draft wording.

The agreed-upon language states that "We acknowledge we are gathered on Treaty 1 territory and that Manitoba is located on the treaty territories and ancestral lands of the Anishinaabeg, Anishininewuk, Dakota Oyate, Denesuline and Nehethowuk nations."

Manitoba is located on the "Homeland of the Red River Métis" and "northern Manitoba includes lands that were and are the ancestral lands of the Inuit," it says.

"We respect the spirit and intent of treaties and treaty making and remain committed to working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in the spirit of truth, reconciliation and collaboration."

A land acknowledgment is recited in other public places in Manitoba, ranging from city hall to professional sporting events.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said all parties were working collaboratively to invite Indigenous leaders to witness the first acknowledgment on Monday.

Earlier in the week, NDP House Leader Nahanni Fontaine, who is Ojibway from the Sagkeeng Anishinaabe First Nation, said the acknowledgment is overdue and she's grateful it's going ahead.

"It's certainly a long time coming and it's an important move that the Manitoba Legislature can make," Fontaine said.

"The language that we all agree on will be something that will be said into this Manitoba Legislature for years and years."