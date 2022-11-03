Hydro rate, pesticide bills among those expected to pass as Manitoba legislative session ends
Legislature begins fall break Friday, will return with throne speech Nov. 15
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is set to pass several bills into law — covering items ranging from electricity to weeds — before the legislature rises for the fall break Thursday night.
Among the bills slated for a final vote is one that will set debt-reduction limits for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro and cap annual rate increases.
The government says the bill will keep increases reasonable while helping the utility's financial stability.
However, the Opposition New Democrats say the move will lead to higher rate hikes than needed.
Another bill is to remove restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides in some areas, such as private lawns and municipal parks.
The legislature is scheduled to resume Nov. 15 with a throne speech that will outline the government's plans for the coming year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?