People in encampments on Manitoba legislative grounds being evicted

Winnipeg police are at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday afternoon to evict people who are encamped on the grounds.

Approximately 50 police officers were seen on the south side of the grounds, including a handful of tactical officers holding shields and wearing helmets.

Meanwhile, legislative staff were seen erecting chain link fences around the grounds.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says police are involved to enforce provincial legislation barring people from erecting permanent structures on the grounds.

"There's been concerns regarding security, and escalating concerns over the last number of weeks," he said in an interview following question period on Tuesday.

Police are on the legislative grounds on Tuesday to evict people who have set up permanent structures there. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

"We want this to be a place where people feel safe to visit, feel safe to come and have meetings, feel safe to work and feel safe to protest, because this is an appropriate place to protest, but there are safety concerns when people come and don't leave and … those are demonstrated over the last number of weeks."

Goertzen says there have been a number of arrests lately, but didn't speak to specifics.

"There have been over the last number of weeks arrests of individuals who were trying to grow the encampment, arrests of individuals who have outstanding warrants, there were arrests of individuals who were using things that could be used as dangerous weapons," he said.

"We've seen an escalation over the last few weeks."

On Monday, protesters from the encampment on the north side had planned to build a third teepee and put out a call on social media for supporters to help them build a "law lodge."

When they arrived at the front entrance to the legislature grounds, they were met by a line of more than two dozen officers.

CBC News has requested more information from Winnipeg police but didn't immediately receive a response.