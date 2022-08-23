Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs calls for dialogue as eviction of legislature grounds camp postponed

A First Nations leader says a group of people encamped at the Manitoba Legislature grounds have been given a reprieve from eviction until Friday, but says the forced dismantling of a sacred fire there is "patronizing and oppressive."

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Deputy Grand Chief Cornell McLean says the people behind an encampment on the east side of the grounds — which was set up more than a year ago, after the discovery of suspected unmarked graves at the sites of several former residential schools — have been given an extension to dismantle their encampment.

Last week, a statement from Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen's office said while rallies and protests are allowed on the grounds, encampments are not, due to concerns for the safety of staff, visitors, tourists and other protesters.

The encampment was previously told by the provincial government to pack up and leave by Tuesday at noon, without any consultation, McLean said.

"We're the First Peoples of these lands and they're in the Treaty 1 territory, and we have our right to have a sacred fire. How would they like it if I went and disturbed their church? It'd be very disrespectful on my part," he said in an interview with CBC News on Tuesday.

"Them being bullied by the security staff or sheriffs or whatever they have at the [legislature], coming there enforcing their will and making threats upon them is not … a way that we should go."

The Progressive Conservative government's announcement last week came after it passed legislation earlier this year to deal with the encampments.

It gives cabinet authority to determine what can and cannot occur on the legislature grounds, which includes banning encampments, vandalism and vehicle blockades.

It also bans setting fires and brandishing weapons, as well as depositing generators, firewood or other items to support an encampment.

"Those regulations bring Manitoba in line with other jurisdictions across Canada, regardless of political stripe," the statement from Goertzen's office last week said.

'This is where I've gotten my healing'

People in the eastern encampment aren't planning on packing it in yet.

As of Tuesday, there were still about 15 people staying there, including Mary Starr, who goes by her traditional name of Great Grandmother Bear That Comes Like The Wind.

She's been involved with the encampment for the last 14 months, and echoes McLean's sentiments.

"Reconciliation means understanding and accepting our ways," Starr said.

"We don't want to be told again where, when and how. If we choose to do it here, then it should be accepted."

Mary Starr, who is part of the encampment at the Manitoba Legislature grounds, says it's a place she has found healing. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Being able to visit the encampment and sacred fire at any time of day has been important to her, she said.

"This is where I've gotten my healing. This is where I say my prayers."

McLean plans to visit the encampment on Thursday, ahead of the next eviction deadline, and hopes to help prevent any confrontations between law enforcement and protesters.

He says it's time for the province to consider establishing a permanent place for a sacred fire at the legislature grounds.

A second encampment, which includes a large teepee on the front lawn of the grounds, popped up around June to the north of the Legislative Building.

That camp had previously been associated with nearby parked vehicles that had messages opposing COVID-19 public health restrictions posted on them.

McLean says First Nations leadership is not in dialogue with that group.