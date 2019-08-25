Uzoma Asagwara makes history as 1st black MLA elected to Manitoba Legislature

Manitoba voters have elected a black MLA to the province's legislature for the first time, as Uzoma Asagwara has won the Union Station seat for the NDP, CBC News projects.

Neither political scientists or the parties themselves could recall a black MLA ever being elected in Manitoba, CBC was told.

Tuesday's provincial election saw a more diverse set of candidates than past years, with the Progressive Conservatives and NDP nominating the largest number of Indigenous candidates in recent history and all three of the largest parties nominating Indo-Canadian candidates in two northwest Winnipeg ridings.

Among the candidates for the province's 57 seats, the Liberals ran 14 people of colour this year, the NDP 18 and the Tories six. The Green Party of Manitoba told CBC it does not track demographics.

All three major parties also ran Indo-Canadian candidates in the Winnipeg ridings of Burrows and The Maples — believed to be another first in Manitoba provincial politics.

The New Democrats ran 10 Indigenous candidates, while the PCs and Liberals each nominated seven Indigenous candidates.

All three candidates running in the riding of Keewatinook — where more than 90 per cent of the population identifies as First Nations, Métis or Inuit — were members of First Nations.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. kicked off a "get out the vote" drive in late August. The political advocacy group, which represents 21 First Nations in Manitoba, encouraged Indigenous people to mark a ballot in both Tuesday's provincial election and the upcoming federal election.

"I want to remind First Nations citizens that we live in a democratic society. I encourage First Nations people to get involved in both elections," Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a late-August press release. "Voting is a free opportunity to make a difference."

The NDP ran 24 female candidates in the province's 57 ridings, the Tories 22 and the Liberals 19.

The Tories also ran their first openly gay candidate in this year's election. At least seven candidates for each of the Liberals and NDP also identified as LGBT.

In south Winnipeg's Fort Richmond riding, Liberal candidate Tanjit Nagra, 23, also looked to make history as the province's youngest MLA. Cindy Lamoureux, 27, previously set the record when she was elected in 2016 at age 24.