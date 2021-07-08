Police on scene, man heard yelling after truck driven onto front steps of Manitoba legislative building
A dozen Winnipeg police vehicles are on the scene at the Manitoba legislative building, after a truck was driven up onto the front steps Wednesday evening.
A CBC News reporter saw a man yelling as he was taken inside an ambulance.
Winnipeg police said they dispatched multiple cars to the scene after receiving a call about the incident at 6:33 p.m.
No other details about the incident have been made available.
More to come.
With files from Ian Froese and Sam Samson