Manitoba·Breaking

Police on scene, man heard yelling after truck driven onto front steps of Manitoba legislative building

CBC News ·
Dozens of police vehicles were on scene after a truck was driven up onto the front steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Ian Froese/CBC)

A dozen Winnipeg police vehicles are on the scene at the Manitoba legislative building after a truck was driven up onto the front steps Wednesday evening.

A CBC News reporter saw a man yelling as he was taken inside an ambulance. 

Winnipeg police said they dispatched multiple cars to the scene after receiving a call about the incident at 6:33 p.m.

No other details about the incident have been made available.

More to come.

With files from Ian Froese and Sam Samson

