Manitoba giving more VLT revenue to legions as part of election promise
The Manitoba government is giving legions a bigger slice of revenue from video lottery terminals. The move was promised last month as part of Premier Brian Pallister’s agenda for his second term.
Premier Brian Pallister says legions will get 30 per cent of revenues from the machines, up from 25 per cent.
Pallister has also promised a review of the entire gaming industry in the province — something he says will soon get underway and likely take at least a year to complete.
In addition, the Progressive Conservative government is starting to accept applications for a $2-million fund dedicated to preserving military memorials.
The fund was initially announced in May.
