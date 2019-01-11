'Leah is not forgotten': Manitoba RCMP still investigating 2013 death of Gods Lake Narrows teen

Manitoba RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the killing of a teen girl in a remote northern Manitoba First Nation, six years after she died.

Leah Anderson was 15 when she went missing in Gods Lake Narrows, 550 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in January 2013. Her body was found badly beaten two days later on a snowmobile trail.

"It has been six years, but Leah is not forgotten," RCMP wrote in a news release Friday.

"Leah was a 15-year-old girl with so much potential. She was popular, funny, and had a fun-loving spirit.

"The RCMP wants to bring the person responsible for her death to justice. We continue to aggressively work this investigation to find justice for Leah, her family, and her community."

Anderson's body was found on a snowmobile trail two days after she disappeared. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anderson's family last saw her when she left to go skating around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2013. RCMP say somewhere between home and the arena, she met her killer. When her body was found, she still had her skates with her.

Swabs from her clothing and body that were analyzed by RCMP showed a male DNA profile, police wrote in the Friday release.

Police have said her killer was likely known to her.

"RCMP investigators are determined to bring her killer to justice, a killer they know belongs to the community and remained in the community after the murder."

In July 2017, police arrested a 23-year-old man from the community, but released him the following day without charges.

The man remains a suspect in the investigation, police wrote in the news release Friday.

More than 270 people were spoken to by police through the course of the investigation. Officers canvassed the entire community, police said.

The investigation continues.