RCMP pull body from water south of Leaf Rapids, Man.
Manitoba RCMP found a body in the water at Turnbull Lake Beach on Friday.
Name of man, 21, not yet released; autopsy results pending, RCMP say
An autopsy has been done on a man found dead in a northern Manitoba lake.
Manitoba RCMP responded to reports of a body in the water at Turnbull Lake Beach, just south of Leaf Rapids, shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
Investigators haven't released the identity of the man but have said he was 21.
An autopsy has been done, but final results are pending, RCMP said.
Leaf Rapids is about 760 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
