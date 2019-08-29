PCs' Brian Pallister targeted in feisty election debate between 4 Manitoba party leaders

Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister faced a barrage of attacks as the leaders of Manitoba's other three main political parties used a televised debate Wednesday to take aim at the perceived front-runner in the 2019 provincial election campaign.

Pallister, who is seeking re-election on Sept. 10 after winning a convincing majority in 2016, was repeatedly in the crosshairs, with other party leaders — the NDP's Wab Kinew, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and the Green Party's James Beddome — using their allotted questions to slam his party's overhaul of the health-care system and attack the premier for a recent downgrade to the province's economic outlook.

The sparring was most heated during the section of the debate focused on health care, with Pallister insisting only his party could reform a system that produced the worst wait times in the country under the previous NDP government.

Kinew slammed Pallister for making health care worse through a consolidation plan that reduced the number of emergency rooms in Winnipeg from six to three, and left front-line workers exhausted.

"Who can believe you this time when it comes to health?" Kinew asked the man he hopes to unseat.

"Everyone," Pallister replied, "because we've kept our word."

At times, the 50-minute televised debate got snippy, particularly between Pallister and Kinew, the two favourites who frequently talked over each other.

The debate, held at CBC Manitoba's studios and moderated by Red River College journalism instructor Joanne Kelly, involved few direct answers to queries and a reliance on talking points. It was organized by a consortium of Manitoba broadcasters: CBC, CTV and Global/CJOB.

Party leaders Dougald Lamont, Brian Pallister, Wab Kinew and James Beddome take part in Wednesday night's Manitoba leaders' debate held at the CBC Manitoba studios. (Mike Fazio/CBC)

There were few revelations on Wednesday, aside from Pallister saying he would balance the budget two years earlier than his previous promise of 2024.

"The reality is that we've worked very, very hard, while maintaining increasing investments in health care," Pallister told reporters after the debate.

Finances and the economy were a major focus of the debate, with Pallister twice attempting to press Kinew on whether he'd increase the provincial sales tax if elected. In 2013, the NDP government increased the PST from seven to eight per cent — a move reversed by the PCs earlier this year.

"The PST is a settled issue," Kinew said. "It is not going up."

Lamont later blasted Pallister for contributing to a gloomier economic forecast for the province by reining in program spending.

"Could you please tell Manitobans how freezing wages and firing people grows the economy?"

The NDP leader has said he'd fight the election campaign on health care, and he brought that strategy into the debate.

He related the story of a Manitoba woman he talked to who recently went to St. Boniface Hospital to deliver her baby.

"When they got to the waiting room, it was so packed that mom had to go lie down in the car in the parking lot through her contractions," Kinew said.

The woman told him the birth of her first child — before the Tories came to power — was a far different experience.

"They said it was like giving birth in two different countries," the NDP leader said.

Kinew spent a portion of the night on the defensive, as he justified a green plan offering a $350 rebate on all Manitobans' Hydro bills, which he said would encourage people to make green decisions like winterizing their homes.

"The NDP plan is a disaster financially for Hydro and is worse than the PCs," Lamont said.

The Liberal leader positioned his party as a progressive option, presenting his environmental plan, which promises to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, as bolder than any other party's strategy.

Lamont also took aim at Kinew for saying in a 2015 Maclean's article he leaned conservative.

"I think the NDP are sort of trying to be as PC as possible in order to stay safe, when the fact is that we need major investments in things like infrastructure," Lamont said after the debate.

Beddome, meanwhile, said the time has come for Manitoba to elect its first Green Party representative to the legislature.

Green Party Leader James Beddome, right, and NDP Leader Wab Kinew make their case to voters at a Manitoba leaders' debate. (Mike Fazio/CBC)

"We're seeing Greens elected across Canada," he said. "It's time to elect Greens in Manitoba."

So far, the televised debate is the only confirmed occasion where the four party leaders will be on the same stage during the election campaign. Pallister has yet to commit to next week's Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce debate, and a leaders forum the Brandon Chamber of Commerce hoped to hold, along with the Brandon Sun newspaper, has been cancelled after organizers said Pallister wouldn't participate.

Wednesday's debate came just over two weeks into an election campaign defined by the Progressive Conservatives, who have been identified as leading the race in recent polls, pledging to lower taxes and gradually build on initiatives from their first term, such as health care reform.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew defended his green plan during the debate. (Mike Fazio/CBC)

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have cast the PCs as a volatile choice, saying their government brought chaos to health care and social services.

The Tories have dredged up Kinew's assault of a taxi driver and allegations he abused a former partner in much of their advertising, but Pallister didn't bring it up in the debate.

"I want to talk about the issues Manitobans care about," Pallister said after the debate.

