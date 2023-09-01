CBC Manitoba, other broadcasters to host provincial leaders' debate Sept. 21

CBC Manitoba and other local television broadcasters have set a date for the Manitoba Leaders' Debate.

On Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. CT, CBC-TV, CTV and Global TV outlets in the province will broadcast an hour-long, commercial-free debate featuring party leaders who currently hold seats in the legislature. In alphabetical order, they are:

Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba New Democratic Party.

Dougald Lamont, leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

Heather Stefanson, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

A panel of journalists — including Ian Froese from CBC, Jeff Keele from CTV and Marney Blunt from Global News — will be present at the debate. Mary Agnes Welch of Probe Research will be the moderator.

CBC will provide live analysis on its website and YouTube channel immediately after the debate.

The provincial election is set for Oct. 3.