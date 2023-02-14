Disbarred immigration lawyer found liable for more than $2 million in Manitoba court

A Manitoba judge found disbarred lawyer Paul Hesse liable for more than $2 million in funds paid by the Law Society of Manitoba to his former clients, who lost money after making investments through him.

Hesse was disbarred by the law society in 2020, after a discipline panel found him guilty of 29 counts of professional misconduct that resulted in 27 different clients losing nearly $6.5 million.

The panel found Hesse had advised immigration clients to invest in businesses without disclosing a close personal relationship with the owner.

It said the evidence showed "a deliberate, multi-year scheme, to steal from and defraud 27 different clients for the member's own benefit and for the benefit of his close personal associate."

The Law Society of Manitoba filed a lawsuit in Manitoba Court of King's Bench in 2021, to recover payments totalling more than $2 million from Hesse on behalf of 15 clients the society repaid through its reimbursement fund.

The fund is used by the law society to compensate people who have financial losses from misappropriation or wrongful conversion of their money or property by a lawyer.

Associate Chief Justice Shane Perlmutter said in a decision Tuesday, that for the purpose of this judgment he found Hesse misappropriated or wrongfully converted trust funds or property of 15 of his former clients.

Perlmutter said after reviewing the background, he's satisfied the law society has the right to recover the money they paid to Hesse's former clients from Hesse.

In the default judgment, Perlmutter said he found Hesse liable for an amount totalling more than $2.4 million.

Perlmutter also awarded punitive damages of $250,000.

Hesse "breached a fundamental tenet of the solicitor/client relationship — the trust between lawyer and client," Perlmutter said.

"He enriched himself and his common-law-partner at the expense of vulnerable individuals wishing to immigrate to Canada, or in the process of doing so."

The law society said by email the reimbursement fund has addressed "the claims of misappropriation by Hesse and as a result, the law society compensated $3,638,870 to 21 former clients of Hesse."

The statement said when this claim was filed 15 of the 21 had been paid.

"The judgment reflects the amount that the society was seeking. It is open to the society to add to its claim in the future to include the other six claims that have been paid," the law society said.

Hesse worked as an immigration lawyer and was a partner at the Winnipeg firm Pitblado Law during the misconduct that led to his disbarment. He was terminated in 2019. He's also a former president of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

The Law Society found Hesse guilty of 29 counts of professional misconduct through schemes that included: