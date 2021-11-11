Law Society of Manitoba charges Brandon lawyer with sexual harassment

A Brandon lawyer who was barred from contacting female colleagues for reasons not related to his work now faces a number of charges from the Law Society of Manitoba, including sexual harassment.

Ryan William Fawcett has also been charged with breach of an undertaking to the law society and conduct unbecoming a lawyer.

Fawcett was barred in July 2020 from contacting any female lawyers in Manitoba for any purpose aside from work-related matters.

Those restrictions were expanded in October 2020 to include any woman who is a legal assistant, or employee of the courts.

He has hearings scheduled Nov. 22 and 23 in Brandon.

Fawcett is a practising lawyer based in Brandon with Legal Aid Manitoba, according to the law society's website. It says he was called to the bar in 2001.