Manitoba Legislature vacancy in Kirkfield Park will be filled with December byelection

A former cabinet minister's seat in the Manitoba Legislature will be up for grabs next month.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced a byelection in the electoral district of Kirkfield Park will take place on Dec. 13, , according to a news release from the province.

Scott Fielding was elected to the west Winnipeg seat in 2016, upending former NDP MLA Sharon Blady in 2016. He was re-elected in 2019 and served as Manitoba's finance minister from August 2018 to January of this year,

Fielding announced his resignation as minister of natural resources and northern development in June.

Four candidates — Progressive Conservative nominee Kevin Klein, New Democrat nominee Logan Oxenham, Liberal nominee Rhonda Nichol and Green Party nominee Dennis Bayomi — will vie for the vacant seat.

This is the fifth byelection called under legislation introduced in 2016 to ensure byelections to fill a vacancy in the legislature would be called within 180 days, per the release.

Additional information about polling times, locations, as well as the dates and locations of advance polls will be announced by the chief electoral officer in the coming days.

The Progressive Conservatives hold a majority in the Manitoba Legislature with 35 of its 57 seats.