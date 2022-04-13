Manitoba children, youth between 12-17 now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

All kids and youth ages 12 to 17 are now eligible to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba, the province says in a news release.

The change in policy comes following updated recommendations that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued Tuesday.

Booster doses should be given at least six months after the second shot was received, the province says.

Previously, kids and youth in that age group were only eligible for a third dose in Manitoba if they were Black, Indigenous or people of colour, if they lived in congregate living facilities such as shelters, group homes or correctional facilities or if they had underlying health conditions.

That policy was also based on guidance from NACI , which at the time recommended a booster for those age 12 to 17 if they were at risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes due to biological or social risk factors, or if they faced systemic barriers in accessing health care.

Earlier, the province had already recommended that kids and teens in that age group who are moderately to severely immunocompromised get three doses for their first series of immunizations instead of two, followed by a fourth dose as a booster.

At the time, youth who didn't fit the initial criteria were not eligible for a third dose in Manitoba .

That was because two doses keep the majority of people in that age group very well protected against hospitalization, admission to an intensive care unit and death, said Dr. Joss Reimer, then the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force.

Last week, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced Reimer had accepted a new role as its chief medical officer.

It's unclear whether the province plans to appoint someone new to Reimer's role with the vaccine task force.

A provincial spokesperson said planning was underway to spread out the group's responsibilities to a broader group of health-care professionals.