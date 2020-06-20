Manitoba Junior Hockey League to introduce anti-racism education, automatic suspensions for discrimination

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League says it's taking steps to create a more respectful hockey culture by introducing anti-racism education and punishing those who discriminate against others.

Starting next season, players, coaches and support staff will be provided anti-racism education seminars, the league announced Wednesday. Seminars will cover Indigenous issues, as well as anti-discrimination and anti-oppression education, a news release says.

The goal is to educate league members about discriminatory and oppressive language, help them identify "problematic behaviours" and ultimately create a more respectful and inclusive hockey culture, the release says.

Various conversations within the league last season led commissioner Kevin Saurette to believe the MJHL should be doing more to address racism and discrimination in hockey, he said in the release.

"We know that discrimination unfortunately still exists in our society," he said in the release, and anti-racism education is required in order for change to occur.

The seminars will be taught by Ebb and Flow First Nation member Wade Houle, a former MJHL player who is now a high school teacher in Dauphin and consults on discrimination and racial sensitivity training, the release says.

Houle said in the release he's excited about the opportunity to work with the league on becoming anti-racist and anti-oppressive, because it helps the entire Manitoba community — not just the league.

Minimum suspensions for discrimination

Seminars will "lay the foundation for learning about racism and discrimination," the release says, and will deal with topics like race, gender and cultural issues.

Racism has been ongoing in the league for "many years" and it's time to do something about it, said Murray Clearsky, chief of Waywayseecappo First Nation — home of the league's Waywayseecappo Wolverines — in the release.

"To experience it first-hand, it really pisses you off," said Clearsky, adding that all non-treaty people in Canada should be educated on the issue.

In addition to the education seminars, the league is announcing automatic minimum suspensions for anyone in the league — including MJHL players, team officials and executives — who is found to have discriminated against someone, the release says.

Someone who verbally taunts, insults, intimidates or otherwise discriminates against someone will be suspended three games for a first infraction, five games for a second and an indefinite suspension for a third infraction, the release says.

The league did not specify how investigations will work or how incidents will be reported, but says anyone failing to co-operate in an investigation could be suspended.

Starting point, not an end point: anti-racism expert

The league's announcement is an important step in that it acknowledges racism and discrimination, and acknowledges that those issues need to be addressed, says a University of Manitoba anti-racism expert.

But education and potential suspensions alone are "a point of departure, not an end point," Delia Douglas, the anti-racism lead for the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, told CBC News.

She says being anti-racist is an everyday act and at this point, the league has introduced a mechanism that could help — but doesn't change the culture on its own.

"A policy is a step, but it's certainly not the only step, because without other supports and resources, it does become ineffective," she said. If that happens, "you will violate people's trust because they will not believe that you're doing this in good faith."

Douglas has many questions, including how incidents will be reported, how the league can ensure a safe space for anyone — especially Black and Indigenous people and people of colour — to report incidents of discrimination, and who will decide what counts as an infraction. She also wonders whether parents could be disciplined.

Douglas hopes the league also realizes that racism is complex and allows for comprehensive education over time.

"You can't go from zero to … understanding the complexity and the contradictions around racial violence," after a single seminar, she said, adding that there are many forms of racism.

Hopefully, if these initiatives are done properly, the players can focus on the joy of sport — pushing themselves as elite athletes and building relationships, Douglas said.