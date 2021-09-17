Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Human demand for horse dewormer raises concerns

Strict warnings not to ingest horse dewormer haven't deterred some Manitobans from seeking out agricultural doses of the drug.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Glenn Miller, owner of Anola Feed & Farm Supply in Anola, shows the dosage guide for horses on an ivermectin syringe in his store on Thursday. Miller has posted signs in his store saying that the horse deworming medication is intended for veterinary use only. (John Woods/Winnipeg Free Press)

