Manitoba issues flood watch as R.M. of Stuartburn declares its own state of emergency due to flooding

The province issued a flood watch for northwest and southeast Manitoba on Monday, just hours after a Manitoba community near the international border declared its own state of local emergency due to flooding and washed out roads.

The Rural Municipality of Stuartburn in southeastern Manitoba entered a state of local emergency that went into effect Monday morning at 11 a.m. due to flooding, as the potential for tornadoes and more rain in the forecast raises alarm.

Reeve David Kiansky says flooding and washed out roads are threatening the town, the surrounding community and farmlands.

"It's serious. Everything is under water," he said.

"Every farm field is basically a lake."

The Roseau River, a tributary of the mighty Red River, runs through the farming community located 95 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre had warned about the potential for heavy winds and rains that could lead to flooding and high waters in northern and southeastern Manitoba.