Manitoba Islamic Association shares insight into war in Ukraine from Muslim perspective

As the tragedies continue to mount from Russia's February invasion of its European neighbour, a Muslim group with historical ties to Ukraine is speaking up.

The Manitoba Islamic Association hosted a virtual discussion with Muslim Council of Ukraine President Sheikh Seyran Aryfov, who is in Lviv, in an effort to give the public a new perspective on the war Sunday afternoon.

The first documented emergence of Islamic culture in Ukraine came in the 19th century, but Ukraine's southern region of Crimea was once governed by descendants of the great Genghis Khan centuries before.

"Ukraine has a very old Muslim community. It's been there for centuries," said Idris Elbakri, a member of the association's board of directors.

"Muslims are a global community … and Ukraine has a very ancient Muslim community, and I think we have a lot to learn from how they've managed to survive for so long," Elbakri added.

"At the same time, we as human beings should always stand with those in need in the moment of suffering."

Aryfov, who is of Tartar ancestry, has been working in Ukraine for more than 20 years. He spent the past five years as president of the Muslim Council of Ukraine, which became an umbrella organization for several groups working in the country last year.

Muslim Council of Ukraine President Sheikh Seyran Aryfov, seen via virtual call in Lviv, Ukraine, shared insights on the war from a Muslim perspective in conjunction with the Manitoba Islamic Association on Sunday afternoon. (Zoom)

Through the assistance of a translator, Aryfov said it's difficult to describe what is happening in Ukraine, especially in more affected areas of the country, such as the south, east and in Kyiv.

Muslims globally have seen many tragedies such as Palestine, Yemen, Syria in more recent years, but "people are a bit shocked now to see this in Europe," he said.

Aryfov estimates there were about 1.5 million Muslims living in Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion, and most of them were in areas hardest hit by the war.

Many Muslims not originally from Ukraine, such as university students studying in the country, returned to their home countries, he added.

"They have been very, very deeply impacted by war. They have lived in shelters without power, without food, without heat. [It's] at the end of winter. It's still quite cold and we know there have been about 10,000 Muslims who have been killed," Aryfov said.

Cemetery workers carry the coffin of Sgt. Kostiantyn Deriuhin, 44, who was killed in battle during Russia's attack on Ukraine, during his funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

He says some Muslims have died defending their country, including those who are fighting as part of the Ukrainian army.

And mosques, traditional sacred places of worship, have closed in the hardest hit areas of the country, while those in western Ukraine have been transformed into shelters for displaced Ukrainians.

"Those that are moving away from the war, we offer them food, we offer them clothes … we offer them medicine," Aryfov said, adding that the Muslim community is trying to help transport people to places they are trying to reach outside the country.

The Muslim Council of Ukraine is receiving some donations from the global Islamic community, but most donations have come from individuals and not from larger organizations. He says part of this is because of the ties Arabic nations have with Russia.

"Islamic countries, with some exceptions, have had a much weaker and lukewarm response to the war. Many countries have interests with Russia and so most of them have not come clearly in support of Ukraine," Aryfov said. "They do not want to have those interests compromised."

"Russian media is very strong globally and very strong in the Arabic language and I think that has enabled them to deceive many segments of the Arab population, and misguide them with misinformation," he added.

He believes Muslims need to have an honest and clear moral position around the war, one which doesn't engage in double standards.

Idris Elbakri, a board member with the Manitoba Islamic Association, organized a virtual discussion with Muslim Council of Ukraine President Sheikh Seyran Aryfov, who is in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday afternoon. (Marouane Refak/Radio-Canada)

Elbakri hopes to launch a donation collection page to donate funds to Ukraine, while enabling further discussions among Muslims in Manitoba about the need to support the Ukrainian population ravaged by the war.

"When things happen overseas, it always has ripple effects on segments of our community, and we try to give people a voice as much as we can," he said. "We try to be there for those who are in need of support in their moment of need."