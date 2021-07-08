Manitoba offering funding to help certify internationally trained nurses

The Manitoba government has announced plans to speed up the process of getting internationally educated nurses into the workforce.

The plan calls for post-secondary institutions in Manitoba to increase the number of nursing education seats from more than 800 currently to around 1,200, over the next few years.

The province says it will offer up to $23,000 per person in financial and process supports for internationally educated nurses who want to become licensed to practise here.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko, and Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler made the announcement on Wednesday.

The last 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic "have shown us just how critical it is that we support those who want to get into the nursing field by making sure they have access to the education they need to be able to do so," said Ewasko.

The funding will cover a variety of costs involved in the certification process, including clinical competence assessments and bridge training, living allowances, transportation and child care.

English language skills training for those who need it will also be covered by funding, said Eichler.

The province will work with the six post-secondary institutions in Manitoba that offer nursing education, to work out how to increase their seat capacity "in a sustainable way," said Stefanson.

Ewasko said the province doesn't know how many internationally trained nurses in Manitoba may be eligible to take advantage of the funding. Officials will work with community organizations and other stakeholders to identify potential candidates, he said.

New seats are expected to open up as early as the 2021-2022 school year.

Prospective nurses can apply through the province's online portal.

Licensed practical nurses who benefited from the funding and increased education seats could start graduating as early as 2023, and registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses could start graduating by 2025, Ewasko said.