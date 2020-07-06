Manitoba plans $150M worth of upgrades for 3 key highways

Three Manitoba highways will be getting $150 million in needed upgrades beginning as soon as August.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the commitment Monday afternoon. It's part of the $500-million in infrastructure investments announced last month to help jump-start Manitoba's economy following COVID-19.

About 240 kilometres will be repaved, resurfaced or otherwise repaired, including parts of the Trans-Canada Highway, and highways 59 and 23, Schuler said.

"It had been neglected for many years," he said, referring to a section of the Trans-Canada Highway from Brandon west to Virden that will see upgrades.

10 projects across 3 highways

The projects span 10 different sections of the three highways.

About 30 kilometres of resurfacing work will take place on eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada, from Provincial Road 257 near Virden to the east junction at Oak Lake.

Another 23 kilometres of the eastbound Trans-Canada will be resurfaced from the east junction of Provincial Road 250 to the west junction of Highway 10 near Brandon.

And yet another six-kilometre stretch will be repaired on eastbound lanes from the east junction of Highway 26 near St. Francois Xavier to Gaol Road near Headingley.

'Most complaints' related to Highway 23

Another 120 kilometres of Highway 23 roadwork will focus in and around Morris, Baldur and Ninette.

That includes 29 kilometres from Highway 59 to Highway 75 near Morris; almost 40 kilometres from Highway 34 to Highway 5, west of Baldur; and 25 kilometres near Ninette, from Highway 5 to the west junction of Highway 18.

About 26 kilometres of Highway 23, from the west junction of Highway 18 to the south junction of Highway 10 near Minto, will also be resurfaced.

The roughly 90 kilometre section of Highway 23 that runs from Minto east through Ninette and Baldur to the Highway 34 intersection has long been in need of repairs, said Schuler.

"That section is probably the section where we get the most complaints in as a department," he said. "I know that community is really going to appreciate it."

Highway 59 to 'be a major corridor': minister

The Highway 59 will see 40 kilometres of improvements from the Canada-U.S. border north to Provincial Road 403 near St. Malo.

Another 21 kilometres will be fixed from there north to the Highway 52 intersection in Tourond.

Schuler said the repairs to Highway 59 will help the economy in the long run, given how much traffic from the trade, transportation and tourism economies are worth to Manitoba.

"It will be a major corridor," he said.

Schuler would said government requests for construction proposals could go up as early as this week.

He hopes construction begins by the end of summer and wraps up by next fall.