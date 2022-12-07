7 deaths, 105 hospitalizations tied to influenza this year: Manitoba Health

Seven Manitobans have died from influenza this year, as the virus continues to circulate through the province at a higher level than normal for this time of year, according to Manitoba Health.

A total of 105 people have been hospitalized with the flu, including six in intensive care, the department said in a Wednesday flu update.

There has been a significant increase in the percentage of people seeking physician care with influenza-like symptoms, the update said.

The people at highest risk from the flu are children under the age of five, people age 65 and older, and anyone with underlying medical conditions, said Manitoba Health.

It recommends Manitobans over the age of six months get their flu vaccine, which is available at vaccine clinics, medical clinics and pharmacies.

Only about 10 per cent of all children aged 17 and under have received a flu vaccine this year, according to the release.

People age 65 and older are eligible to receive a high-dose flu vaccine, which provides stronger protection.

To help reduce the spread of the flu, as well as other illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, Manitoba Health encourages Manitobans to: