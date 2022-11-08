Manitoba kids under 4 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Children between six months and four years of age are now eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba, the province announced Tuesday.

The three-dose vaccine was approved for use Tuesday, according to a provincial news release, and will be available at clinics, pharmacies and vaccination sites as early as this week.

Parents and caregivers making first dose appointments for kids age six months to four years should now expect to receive Pfizer.

Each of the three doses should be given eight weeks apart, and children should typically receive the same vaccine for each dose, according to the province.

A two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was made available to all Manitoba children over six months old in August. Remaining stock of that vaccine in the province will be reserved for children who received Moderna as their first shot.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends the Moderna infant shot for immunocompromised kids.

Vaccine appointments can be booked through the provincial immunization centre at 1-844-626-8222, or by directly contacting participating clinics and pharmacies, which can be found on the provincial vaccine finder website. Kids need to be at least six months old to qualify.

