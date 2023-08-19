Content
31-year-old woman from western Manitoba First Nation killed in single-vehicle crash

A 31-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday, RCMP say. 

The vehicle, with one occupant, went off the road and rolled, RCMP say

A 31-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation, about 440 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, the RCMP said. (David Bell/CBC)

Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 272 south of Duck Bay, which is about 450 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and 15 kilometres north of Pine Creek First Nation, around 4:15 p.m. Friday. 

The RCMP saw that a pickup truck with one occupant had gone off the road, entered a ditch and rolled over, according to the news release. The 31-year-old was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at scene. 

The RCMP said they're continuing to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available.

