31-year-old woman from western Manitoba First Nation killed in single-vehicle crash

A 31-year-old woman from Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday, RCMP said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 272 south of Duck Bay, which is about 450 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and 15 kilometres north of Pine Creek First Nation, around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The RCMP saw that a pickup truck with one occupant had gone off the road, entered a ditch and rolled over, according to the news release. The 31-year-old was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at scene.

The RCMP said they're continuing to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available.