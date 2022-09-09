Indigenous groups in Manitoba send condolences to Royal Family after death of Queen Elizabeth

Indigenous organizations in Manitoba are sending condolences to the Royal Family after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

The 96-year-old, who was Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Assembly of First Nations and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs released a joint statement saying they were saddened to hear the news.

Cornell McLean, deputy grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said First Nations have a special relationship with the Crown.

"We are two sovereign nations who come together to honour the treaties between us, and we look forward to working with the new King as treaty partners," his statement reads, adding the Queen's family members "are in our thoughts and prayers during this time."

AFN regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said the Queen served with "distinction, wisdom, consistency and honour in times of peace and in times of war."

"As sovereign nations, First Nations in the treaty territories located in Manitoba greatly value the sacred treaty relationship with the British Crown," she said in the joint statement.

She offered sympathies to the Queen's son, Charles, "as he assumes his responsibilities as monarch, including nurturing the treaty relationship with First Nations."

With a new monarch on the throne, Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand hopes to see a good relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples of Canada moving forward.

"I'm hoping that the compassion and the professionalism of Queen Elizabeth will linger" with the new King, he said.

Although Chartrand never met her, he believes Queen Elizabeth showed respect and dedication to Indigenous people.

He expressed hope that King Charles "will carry that same torch."