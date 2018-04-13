Manitoba wants independent review of Winnipeg's finances

The Manitoba government wants to extend cost-savings advice to the City of Winnipeg.

In a speech Friday morning to business leaders, Premier Brian Pallister said his government would offer an independent review of the city's fiscal performance. The province is willing to help finance the review, but Pallister wouldn't say how much it might offer.

He would also include Winnipeg in the province's review of how construction projects are approved and inspected, after hearing industry members complaining about delays.

The undertaking would include a study of the city's planning department, after allegations arose of city building inspectors conducting personal business on the taxpayers' dime.

Further, the premier said, the province is willing to share the expert advice it's received to cut expenses and make it available to city hall, if Winnipeg wants it.

Pallister said it's important that city administration is as committed to reining in expenses as the province is.

The premier doesn't expect the city to be reluctant to take part in these reviews and advice, he said, despite an ongoing spat between the governments on the city's financing practices.