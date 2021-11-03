Manitoba police watchdog investigating after woman alleges broken wrist during arrest
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a woman said she suffered a broken wrist when she was arrested in September.
Woman arrested on Sept. 17 in Russell, Man.
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a woman said she suffered a broken wrist when she was arrested in September.
On Sept. 17, police arrested the woman in Russell, Man., about 310 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
On Oct. 21, the woman filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission with the RCMP, alleging she suffered a broken wrist as a result of her arrest.
Witnesses or anyone who might have information or video footage of the incident can call the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060.
More from CBC Manitoba: