Manitoba offering incentive for municipalities to fight flooding before it happens
Manitoba offering incentive for municipalities to fight flooding before it happens

Under the three-million-dollar program, the province would fully reimburse municipalities for approved flood preparedness or resiliency infrastructure, as well as equipment.

Approved municipal projects eligible for $150,000. In Winnipeg, the limit is $500,000

The Manitoba government is earmarking $3 million to encourage municipalities to spend money on flood preparedness infrastructure. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The Manitoba government wants to incentivize municipalities to fight floods before they happen.

Under the three-million-dollar program, the province would fully reimburse municipalities for approved flood preparedness or resiliency infrastructure, as well as equipment.

Each municipal project is eligible to receive as much as $150,000, while any projects from the City of Winnipeg can receive $500,000.

"We want to help municipalities take steps to prevent the kind of significant damage flooding can cause to their communities," Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said in a news release.

"Municipalities know best what will work for them and this program is designed to help them ensure protection put in place this year will benefit their communities for many years to come."

All proposals will be evaluated for flood risk, ability to enhance emergency preparedness for future flood events, as well as potential regional benefits. 

The province will be collecting proposals until Feb. 28.

