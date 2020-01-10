33 charged with impaired driving in annual Winnipeg holiday checkstop program, police say
Out of 1,191 roadside breath tests conducted, 32 people were charged with alcohol-related impaired driving offences and one was charges with driving under the influence of cannabis, the Winnipeg Police Service said.
Only 1 person charged was under influence of cannabis: Winnipeg Police Service
More than 30 people were charged with offences related to impaired driving in Winnipeg's holiday checkstop program.
In total, 1,373 vehicles were stopped and 1,191 roadside breath tests were conducted, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.
Of those, 33 people were hit with impaired driving charges, the release said. Only one of these drivers was impaired by drugs.
One oral fluid test was positive for THC (the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis), although toxicology results are still pending, the release said.
Five people received administrative sanctions for failing the roadside breath test under the province's new impaired driving rules.
The release said 27 traffic tickets were also issued.
