Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe firearm storage, mischief: police watchdog

A Mountie has been charged following an investigation into allegations he failed to safely store a firearm, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

Const. Christopher Leroux will appear in provincial court in St. Pierre-Jolys on Nov. 23, where he faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a Wednesday news release.

The investigative unit first notified the public on May 12 that it had launched an investigation after allegations an off-duty RCMP officer from eastern Manitoba failed to properly store a firearm. RCMP reported the incident to the IIU a couple days earlier.

There were no injuries or other incidents stemming from the incident but the agency felt it was in the public interest to investigate.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers.

More from CBC Manitoba: