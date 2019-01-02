Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man left with punctured lung, broken ribs following arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating how a 47-year-old man was injured during a New Year's Eve arrest that left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances of the man's injuries, which were diagnosed following his arrest on Dec. 31.

The man was arrested during a break-in on Boyd Avenue, the unit said in a Wednesday news release. Officers used force in the arrest. When he complained of soreness to his ribs, police took him to Seven Oaks General Hospital, the release said.

The Winnipeg Police Service notified the Independent Investigation Unit of the incident later that day. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

It's asking witnesses or others with information or video footage to contact the unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time.