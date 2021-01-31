2 people die in ice fishing incident north of Winnipeg

Two people have died in an ice fishing mishap north of Winnipeg on Saturday.

RCMP say they were called just after 7 a.m. after a man and woman were found unresponsive in an ice fishing tent on the ice, just north of the entrance to the river on C.I.L. Road in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements.

Both individuals were 52 years old and from Winnipeg.

They were pronounced dead in hospital, RCMP said in an email to CBC News.

Foul play is not suspected and police say the deaths could possibly be due to carbon monoxide poisoning, although the cause will not be known for sure until autopsies are completed.

