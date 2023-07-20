Manitoba Hydro workers reach tentative agreement, halt strike action

The union representing about 2,300 electrical workers across the province reached a tentative collective agreement with Manitoba Hydro on Wednesday, the corporation said in a statement.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2034 sent an email to its members Wednesday saying all strike action has been paused pending a ratification vote next week.

The offer was presented late on Tuesday, Manitoba Hydro said.

Strike action began on June 30, about two years after the union's last strike, which lasted nearly two months and ended after the Manitoba Labour Board stepped in to determine a new contract.

IBEW will recommend that the union accepts the offer, Manitoba Hydro said in its statement. It will not disclose specific terms of the offer, the corporation said.