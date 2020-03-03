Smoking deal on firewood for RM of Piney residents after hydro transmission line expansion

About 440 cords of wood will be available to residents of the Piney rural municipality this week after large sections of forest were cleared for Manitoba Hydro's Manitoba-Minnesota project.

"They [Manitoba Hydro] dispersed it as a benefit to us as a benefit to the community," said Dale Edbom, Councillor for the rural municipality of Piney.

Each household in the municipality will be eligible for a permit to pick up five cords of wood during the first two weeks of distribution, after which they will be able to obtain another five-cord permit until supplies last.

Permits can be purchased from the RM office for a $10 loading and administration costs.

Local wood harvester and retailer Nic Derbowka says he believes this influx in cheap wood will compete with his business. He wishes the wood was also available for small businesses' owners like him and not just households.

"Being a small business in firewood products, it would have aided us in our business quite a bit," Derbrowka says.

Products such as tamarack, which have been donated by Hydro to the community, are in high demand, he said. Derbrowka sells a cord of wood for an average price of $160.

The new Manitoba-Minnesota transmission project will use 92 km of existing corridor and create 121 km of new corridor. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Other local wood harvesters like Rachelle Roch from Deadwood Trucking Inc. believe this is a small drop in the bucket and that local wood businesses won't be impacted.

"It may take away some firewood customers but I don't think that there's gonna be enough to flood the market," Roch said.

The wood will be distributed from the garbage dump west of Piney starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For complete hours and information, check with the RM.