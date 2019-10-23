1K customers without power in Wolseley after garbage truck hits pole
Manitoba Hydro had the power back on by 4:30 p.m.
About 1,000 customers were in the dark in Winnipeg's Wolseley and West Broadway neighbourhoods after a garbage truck backed into a hydro pole on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the back lane of the 700 block of Wolseley Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
The outage impacted the Sherbrook Inn, but didn't affect the Misericordia Health Centre, according to Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.
Power was restored in the area by 4:30 p.m.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We have a crew responding to an outage affecting about 1,000 people in Wolseley because a garbage truck hit our pole. We're hoping to get power back on by 5 PM. <a href="https://t.co/US0jmhwB6R">pic.twitter.com/US0jmhwB6R</a>—@manitobahydro