1K customers without power in Wolseley after garbage truck hits pole
Manitoba

About 1,000 customers were in the dark in Winnipeg's Wolseley and West Broadway neighbourhoods after a garbage truck backed into a hydro pole on Wednesday afternoon.

Manitoba Hydro had the power back on by 4:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro had to fix a pole after it was hit by a garbage truck Wednesday. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

Crews were called to the back lane of the 700 block of Wolseley Avenue around 2:45 p.m. 

The outage impacted the Sherbrook Inn, but didn't affect the Misericordia Health Centre, according to Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

Power was restored in the area by 4:30 p.m.

