Nearly 1,500 without power after Winnipeg outage

Manitoba Hydro reported 1,459 customers were without service in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.
Hydro working on fix after outage hit Charleswood
The outage was focused on the Charleswood neighbourhood, Manitoba Hydro said.
Crews are working to restore power but Hydro hasn't indicated when repairs will be completed.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We’re responding to an outage in Charleswood affecting approximately 1,400 customers. We’ll update when more information is available. Thanks for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/1jCgkrQgz2">https://t.co/1jCgkrQgz2</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lor4bDaA7z">pic.twitter.com/Lor4bDaA7z</a>—@manitobahydro
Comments
