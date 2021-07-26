Emergency crews close Broadway at Donald Street after gas leak at construction site
Emergency crews blocked off Broadway from Donald to Smith streets after reports of a gas leak in the area early Monday night.
A construction crew hit a gas line near Broadway and Donald, according to a news release from Winnipeg police.
Manitoba Hydro said shortly after 6 p.m. crews were headed to investigate. A spokesperson said someone reported hearing what sounded like gas blowing near the site.
Traffic was closed in both directions on Broadway between Smith and Donald.
Southbound Donald between St. Mary and Broadway was also closed, police said.
