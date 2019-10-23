Hydro warns photo-seekers not to put lives at risk for sake of social media

Manitoba Hydro says gawkers endangered their own lives when they tried to gather footage of an arcing power line in North Kildonan.

A downed power line near the intersection of Roch Street and Devon Avenue created sparks that attracted dozens of onlookers, some of whom got close enough to kill themselves, hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

"People saw amazing pictures and video," he said.

"Our concern, first, is that people who are posting on social media got too close to take their pictures and video and put their lives at risk.

"When a line comes down like that, the ground is also energized. People need to stay at least 10 metres away."

There were no reported injuries during the incident, which was caused by a tree that fell and took out the power line.

Owen said Manitoba Hydro is not certain if the tree in question was among the tens of thousands damaged during an early-winter storm.

"What we can say is the Thanksgiving storm weakened the canopy across the city and customers can expect additional tree-elated outages in the weeks and months ahead," Owen said.