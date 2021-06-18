New panel to sift through Manitoba Hydro megaprojects report recommendations

The province has convened a small panel to comb through recommended changes to Manitoba Hydro that stemmed from a review of megaprojects released earlier this year, headed up by former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall.

The government is formalizing a process to create a team dedicated to responding to 51 recommendations from the previously released Economic Review of Bipole III and Keeyask, or Wall report, said Infrastructure Minister Jeff Wharton.

The Wall report was scathing in its characterizations of the former NDP government's handling of both of those multibillion-dollar projects. Both had significant cost overruns.

"We know that the mistakes of the past cannot take place again," Wharton said during a Friday news conference. "There will be no billion-dollar surprises."

The Wall report, released in February, asserted the previous NDP government failed to provide oversight and didn't complete the analysis of the pair of Hydro megaprojects. That led to huge cost overruns for the Keeyask generation project and Bipole III transmission project, the report suggested.

The new advisory panel will consist of Mark Podlasly, director of economic policy at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, Tim Stanley, an engineer and president at Stratice Consulting, and Chris Gaue, an engineer and former president of project delivery with Infrastructure Ontario.

They'll focus on recommendations in the areas of procurement and contracting. That includes examining cost-reimbursable contracts and impact of project labour agreements, Wharton said.

The panel will analyze the decision that saw Bipole III rerouted, according to a government news release, and allegations from the report that the NDP failed to disclose ballooning cost estimates to the Public Utilities Board. The report states the NDP government spent $1.2 billion on the Keeyask and Bipole III projects prior to approval from the report.

The NDP and other critics previously accused the report of being a smoke screen for driving up electricity and gas rates.

In March, Official Opposition Leader Wab Kinew accused the province of burying details on two multibillion-dollar hydroelectricity deals with Saskatchewan, mentioned in brief in the report, to make Hydro's financial picture seem worse than it is.

Critics have also suggested the report left the door open to hiving off and selling elements of Hydro.

The report specifically advised against privatizing Hydro on the whole, but it also said the Crown corporation could consider winding down some of its businesses that don't fit within its core mandate of supplying affordable hydroelectric power to Manitobans.

"There is no discussion of selling off any part of Manitoba Hydro," Wharton said Friday. "I've been very clear: Manitoba Hydro is not for sale."

Asked specifically about whether selling off Centra Gas Manitoba Inc., a natural gas division of Manitoba Hydro, was something the new panel would look at, Wharton was noncommittal.

"I don't want to prejudge the outcome at this point, we don't have enough information," he said.

The new panel will be chaired by Manitoba Crown Services and consist of members from a number of government departments.

It's expected the group will table a document in the fall of 2022 that will detail planned actions stemming from each of the Wall report recommendations. The intention is to implement all 51, Wharton said.

The NDP and Liberals are expected to respond to the announcement Friday afternoon.