Manitoba Hydro workers will walk off job this afternoon, union says

Manitoba Hydro workers will go on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations with the Crown corporation stalled again, says the union that represents workers.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2034 notified Hydro Tuesday morning that the 2,300 electrical workers it represents will walk off the job at 1:30 p.m. CT. The strike is planned to last until Thursday at 8 a.m. CT.

The strike doesn't apply to workers currently in a classroom or training centre, or staff in schools or attending Red River College or University College of the North, IBEW said.

The news comes just hours after IBEW said Manitoba Hydro employees "overwhelmingly" rejected the Crown utility's latest contract offer.

In a separate news release Tuesday, before the strike notice was made public, IBEW said 94 per cent of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2034 members cast votes on the latest Hydro offer, with 88 per cent rejecting it.

"The IBEW membership has spoken loudly and clearly," IBEW business manager Mike Espenell said in that statement.

Last week, IBEW reversed course over a planned strike, though some workers had already begun striking. The pullback happened after Hydro made a revised offer, following 28 months of negotiations; IBEW wanted its members to review and vote on it.

The latest offer, a four-year deal from 2019-22, proposes a zero per cent wage increase in the first two years, then increases of 0.75 per cent and one per cent in the last two years, the IBEW said.

The proposal doesn't account for three unpaid days of work taken by workers in 2020, which translates to a loss of 1.25 per cent in annual wages, union leaders said.

The offer resembled parts of the Pallister government's proposed Public Services Sustainability Act, which tried to freeze public sector workers' wages for two years, the union said.

A Manitoba judge tossed the legislation last summer, calling it "a draconian measure that has inhibited and dramatically reduced the unions' bargaining power and violates associational rights."

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister said he is not meddling in the contract dispute, despite asking Hydro to freeze wages for two years. He also accused NDP Leader Wab Kinew of being reckless for siding with IBEW.

IBEW said "it's hard to believe" the premier when he says he hasn't meddled in negotiations.

The last time IBEW members went on strike was over a decade ago.

"We've suggested binding arbitration to the corporation and that's been refused," Espenell said in a statement before the walkout.

CBC News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for a response to the latest development.