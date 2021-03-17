Union representing Manitoba Hydro electrical workers declares general strike

The union representing electrical workers at Manitoba Hydro has declared a general strike starting at midnight.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034, which represents over 2,300 electrical workers, said in a news release Wednesday that all of its members employed by Hydro will be on strike as of midnight.

The union, which represents most of Hydro's front-line field employees, such as workers at generating stations and on transmission lines, blamed the strike action on the Crown corporation's "unresponsiveness" to its demand for a final offer.

"Our request for Hydro's 'final offer' was an attempt to minimize any disruption of services to the public, and to return stability and predictability to the workplace," Mike Espenell, business manager for IBEW 2034, said in the union's news release.

The workers represented by IBEW Local 2034 have worked without a contract with Manitoba Hydro since 2018.

Some of the union's Hydro workers started rotating strikes last week after IBEW 2034 rejected a contract offer, following 28 months of unsuccessful negotiations.

Manitoba Hydro told CBC News at the time that it had offered IBEW members a three-year contract, with a 0.75 per cent wage increase in Year 3 retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021. Last fall, the province asked IBEW workers to accept a two-year wage freeze.

The proposed contract promised no IBEW employees would be laid off should their positions be eliminated as a result of contracting out work normally performed by that employee for the 2021-22 fiscal year, Hydro said.

In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hydro's proposal also committed to a one-time allocation of 80 hours in sick leave for IBEW front-line workers who worked at least 30 per cent of their time in the field in the 2020 fiscal year, the Crown corporation said.

Hydro was given until 5 p.m. Wednesday to provide its final offer but did not meet that deadline, according to the union's release.

"It's extremely unfortunate that Manitoba Hydro has left IBEW with no alternative but to take this strike action," Espenell said in the release.

"In order to get a fair agreement for our members, it appears that Hydro is prepared to inconvenience and put Manitobans at risk. We find that completely irresponsible."

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CBC News last week a plan was in place to ensure the lights stay on across Manitoba throughout any labour disruption.

The public utility has developed and implemented contingency plans that make sure emergency and essential services, as well as public safety, are maintained, he said at the time.

CBC News has reached out to both Manitoba Hydro and IBEW 2034 for comment.