Text message scam targeting customers, Manitoba Hydro warns

Customers should be suspicious of incoming text messages promising money funnelled into their accounts due to overpayments, Manitoba Hydro warns.

"Manitoba Hydro sent you funds due to an overbilling" reads a sample text, which also directs recipients to click on a hyperlink.

Do not click the link, and delete the message, Manitoba Hydro advised anyone who received a message like this.

"These messages are not from Manitoba Hydro and are likely a phishing scam," a spokesperson from the provincial Crown corporation said in a statement.

Fraudulent messages can appear to come from any random phone number because scammers can fake the digits in outgoing texts.

The hydro company had no clue as to how many people have been affected by the fraud.

Manitoba RCMP were not aware of the scam. Winnipeg police could not be reached fro comment on Saturday.