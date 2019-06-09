Manitoba Hydro still working to restore power after Friday's storm

Manitoba Hydro says customers still without power following Friday night's thunderstorm in southern Manitoba should have their service restored by early Sunday evening.

Widespread outages affected close to 11,000 people at their peak, as powerful winds blew through the area Friday night.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Anthonie Koop said the lights remained out for roughly 100 customers mostly in the Rockwood area as of Sunday afternoon.

He expected power to be restored to all customers by supper time Sunday.

"It's taken a lot of hard work to get everything fixed up," he said Sunday afternoon.

Damaged poles are seen along Highway 8 in this Friday, June 7, 2019, Manitoba Hydro photo. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

"It took time, certainly longer than I know our customers would have liked and certainly than we would have liked, but we were doing our best to get it on as quickly and as safely as possible."

According to Environment Canada some areas saw wind gusts of 100 km/h or greater. The most extreme wind was reported in the Gimli area, which saw wind gusts of 133 km/h — the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, said Environment Canada meteorologist Mike McDonald.

Koop says those winds knocked down as many as 25 poles Friday night and blew tree limbs and branches into power lines throughout the Interlake and around Portage la Prairie.

'It was a lot of work'

Koop says crews have had to find and then rebuild sections of damaged lines "basically from scratch" over a large area.

"The damage was really wide-spread and, and in some places, quite severe," he said.

"It was a lot of work, a lot of material that was required, a lot of equipment and a lot of hours worked by our crews."

Koop said the length of time some customers have been without power is rare.

"We really appreciate our customer's patience," he said.

Joseph Koensgen snapped this pic during the storm in the St. Andrews area Friday night. (Joseph Koensgen)

Koop said as crews have been working to restore power, they've been coming across additional problems, like downed lines that hadn't yet been reported, and that's led to further delays in restoring power.

He says anyone who finds downed a line should keep away from them.

"Just assume they're live, and gives a call and let us know," said Koop.

Downed lines can be reported to Hydro by calling 1-888-624-9376 and latest information on power outages can be found at Manitoba Hydro's website.

