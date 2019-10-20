Storm damage to hydro system could cost record $80-100M, Manitoba Hydro says

The damage to Manitoba Hydro's power grid after a fall snowstorm that hammered the southern half of the province could cost up to $100 million to repair, CBC News has learned.

Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said the damage to the wood poles, transmission towers and power lines was unprecedented.

"The magnitude of the damage from last weekend's storm and the challenge of restoring all customers is unparalleled. Approximately 1,000 people have been deployed, huge quantities of machinery, equipment and supplies are now in the field," Owen said.

That cost, though still an estimation at this time, will be substantial, he said.

"We can estimate right now the damage of this restoration is looking between 80 and 100 million and perhaps more as we go forward," Owen said.

According to Manitoba Hydro, more than 1,000 people from Manitoba Hydro, SaskPower, Ontario's Hydro One and Minnesota Power are in the field doing repairs around the clock.

Manitoba Hydro workers fix a poll near Ashern, Man. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

As of Sunday at noon, about 5,700 customers were still without power.

Nearly 4,000 hydro poles were broken across the province, and 800 kilometres of power lines were taken down by strong winds and falling trees and branches last week.

"The sheer volume of work being accomplished daily is now in line with the construction of the Keeyask Generating Station. The difference is our restoration response was ramped up in only a few days," Owen said.

"It's an indication of how severe the damage was and the need for our response."

It's not known at this point if rate payers will be affected.

The City of Winnipeg hasn't released firm numbers for how much its clean-up will be, but it estimates it will be in the tens of millions of dollars.