Manitoba Hydro's financial fortunes improving despite $52M net loss

The bleak financial picture at Manitoba Hydro is gradually improving, a new report says.

The public utility, stifled by more than $19 billion in debt, revealed a net loss of $52 million from March to September this year, which is smaller than the $93-million net loss in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.

Manitoba Hydro is no longer burdened by many of the restructuring costs it incurred last year, the quarterly report said.

Revenues from domestic electricity sales totalled $692 million, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year. The increased revenue is attributed to weather conditions and a 3.6 per cent rate increase.

The Crown corporation also slashed $19 million in expenses related to the province's earlier directive to eliminate 900 positions.

Those financial improvements were partially offset by a $35-million increase in financing costs and $25 million in depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily because the switch on Bipole III was flipped.

The report said the utility's controversial megaprojects — Bipole III and Keeyask — are arriving on time and meeting recent budget forecasts.

The Bipole line, which went online this July, is forecast to cost around $300 million under the estimated $5.04 billion budget.

But the cost for the project was initially pegged in 2007 at $2.2 billion, which was adjusted to $3.3 billion in 2011 and $4.6 billion in 2014.

The Keeyask hydroelectric generating system, originally estimated to cost $6.5 billion, is on track to meet its new $8.7 billion budget.

Since construction is ahead of schedule, the first of seven generating units is expected to go into service in October 2020, nearly a year earlier than anticipated.

