Sexual assaults by Hydro workers still happening, First Nations leader alleges

First Nations leader Sheila North says Indigenous women are still being attacked by workers linked to Manitoba Hydro projects.

Her comments come after a scathing report released last week by the Clean Environment Commission (CEC) alleged decades of abuse, racism and sexual assault against Indigenous people by Hydro workers in Manitoba's north.

"It's been happening for decades and it has to stop. It has to come out in the light and people that participated or ignored it have to be held accountable to what's happening to our women and girls," said North who, up until May, was the Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), which represents northern First Nations communities.

North believes the victim of a sexual assault in Gillam earlier this month is Indigenous and the perpetrator has a connection to a Manitoba Hydro project.

The RCMP asked for the public's help in solving a sex assault of a 32-year-old woman in a wooded area near a trailer court in Gillam.

North believes the details of the incident released by the RCMP are likely the same as the one she's heard about.

"I can't say with 100 per cent certainty, but I think it does has something to do with that," North said.

She also thinks the assault involves men working on a Hydro project in the area.

CBC News has asked the RCMP for an update on their investigation and whether it involves workers at a Hydro project but has yet to receive a response.

North said alleged incidents of abuse and sexual assault spanning decades shows the need for more Indigenous control over who can work on First Nations territories.

Government from federal to provincial and municipal governments have treated our First Nations like children for a long time - First Nations leader Sheila North

"There has to be a vetting system. There has to be a way where a committee from the community is able to give accreditation to whomever comes in and works in the community, whether it is in the health industry, the energy sector or in the education system," North said.

North doesn't have specifics as to what the system might look like, but she said it would probably include criminal background checks.

She believes the casual way the Progressive Conservative government released the CEC report last Tuesday is indicative of a lack of respect shown to First Nations leaders.

"Government from federal to provincial and municipal governments have treated our First Nations like children for a long time, like we are inferior to these governments. But in actuality, we are not," North said.

Independent review needed: North

North said the relationship between Indigenous people in Manitoba's north and the RCMP has improved over the last few years, but she cautions that some of that impression comes from how she was treated by officers when she was Grand Chief.

She said a review of historical sexual assaults allegedly ignored by the RCMP, according to the CEC report, should not be conducted by the Mounties.

"There should be an independent body that looks into that ... led by Indigenous people themselves," North said.

Opposition wants Indigenous-led committee

The PC government announced last week it would strike a steering committee consisting of government and Manitoba Hydro employees to look at issues concerning northern communities, including racism, abuse and sexual assault.

On Monday, NDP Opposition leader Wab Kinew called on the government to have northern Indigenous communities take a lead roll on the committee.

"All those mistakes up to now of Hydro is because you haven't been listening to people in the communities affected. So if we want to restart, if we want a positive way forward, let's bring those people to the table, so their voices cannot just be heard, but those voices can direct and define the process," Kinew said.

A spokesperson for the provincial government did not respond specifically to North's proposal for community vetting or Kinew's idea of inviting First Nations onto the steering committee.

"Given the seriousness of this report and the allegations that it contains, our government is consulting with the affected Indigenous communities to arrive at solutions that address the needs of those communities," the spokesperson wrote in an email.