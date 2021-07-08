Manitoba government proposes 2.5% rates increases for Manitoba Hydro for next 3 years
Pallister government to introduce legislation this fall to move to multi-year rate applications for utilities
The Manitoba government wants to cap Hydro rate increases at 2.5 per cent each year for the next three years.
The Pallister government is set to introduce legislation this fall to move to multi-year general rate applications before the Public Utilities Board.
The new rates will be debated as part of that same legislation this fall, and if approved, the rates would take effect in December, Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced at a news conference Thursday.
On average, this would result in an extra $35 per year for ratepayers.
The proposed rate increase is lower than the 3.5 per cent increase Manitoba Hydro had asked for to help manage their debt load.
Fielding said the proposed rate increase strikes a balance between giving the utility the ability to pay down its debt and keeping rates affordable for Manitobans.
Under the new legislation, titled Bill 35, The Public Utilities Ratepayer Protection and Regulatory Reform Act, the PUB would approve electricity rates in five-year intervals rather than annually. Any rate adjustments would be approved through government regulation.
For years, utility rates were approved through a public hearing process held by the Public Utilities Board, but the legislative assembly has taken over that role until the board implements necessary reforms for the new five-year approval process, says a news release from the province.
It's expected this legislation will pass since the Progressive Conservatives have a majority government.
However, the Manitoba NDP has said they plan to block it, arguing it will weaken the Public Utilities Board and give the provincial government "carte blanche" to set utility rates without public input.
