Over 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers still without power after Friday night storm

3,400 people in southern Manitoba are still without power Saturday morning after a thunderstorm caused significant damage to Manitoba Hydro power lines overnight.

The majority of those affected are in the St.Andrews area.

At one point Friday night, close to 11,000 customers were without power due to the storm, said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Anthonie Koop.

The storm threw trees and branches onto powers lines, in some cases totally knocking hydro poles over, Koop said.

"It's slowing our response in some areas," he said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> This is what's causing the outage near Windsor Park. High winds can knock loose branches on our lines and cause damage. We're making repairs right now. Thank you everyone for your patience 🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/8k8ZZEKpyI">pic.twitter.com/8k8ZZEKpyI</a> —@manitobahydro

MB Hydro doesn't currently have an estimate for when power will be restored to all customers, but the utility has called in extra crews to help clear debris and restore power lines, Koop said.