Over 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers still without power after Friday night storm
3,400 people in southern Manitoba are still without power Saturday morning after a thunderstorm caused significant damage to Manitoba Hydro power lines overnight. 

Thousands of Manitobans are still without power Saturday morning as a result of a large thunderstorm that swept through the southern half of the province. (Twitter/Manitoba Hydro )

The majority of those affected are in the St.Andrews area.

At one point Friday night, close to 11,000 customers were without power due to the storm, said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Anthonie Koop. 

The storm threw trees and branches onto powers lines, in some cases totally knocking hydro poles over, Koop said. 

"It's slowing our response in some areas," he said. 

MB Hydro doesn't currently have an estimate for when power will be restored to all customers, but the utility has called in extra crews to help clear debris and restore power lines, Koop said. 

 

