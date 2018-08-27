Storm knocks down power lines, affecting 1,000s of Manitoba Hydro customers

Manitoba Hydro crews are responding to multiple power outages across southern Manitoba on Monday morning after a heavy storm overnight.

Customers in the Winnipeg neighbourhoods of Wolseley and West Broadway lost power around midnight when the storm knocked down power lines. Power was restored around 5:30 a.m.

The outage affected 928 customers between Dominion Street and Furby Street.

Other outages were scattered across southern Manitoba. Around 7:30 a.m., Manitoba Hydro's website showed there were 191 outages affecting nearly 3,000 customers. Only 20 customers were reported still without power in Winnipeg.

The storm cut power to 928 customers in Wolseley and West Broadway between Dominion Street and Furby Street. (Manitoba Hydro)

To report an outage, visit Manitoba Hydro's website.

Winnipeg received between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain in last night's storm, Environment Canada says. Areas of Manitoba near the U.S. border received the highest amounts, between 20 and 25 mm.

More from CBC Manitoba: